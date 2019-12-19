Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) Trading 2.3% Higher

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, 42,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 59,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37.

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Company Profile (CVE:GZZ)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.