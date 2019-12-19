MineBee (MB) Price Hits $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. MineBee has a market cap of $46.22 million and $1.20 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00184564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.01188028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

