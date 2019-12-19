Mincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $77,966.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00559758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008777 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,086,693 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

