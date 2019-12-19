MidasProtocol Price Tops $0.0021 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $679,916.00 and $38,336.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00184956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01188048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120526 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,500,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

