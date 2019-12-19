Metronome (MET) Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00004732 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.68. Metronome has a market cap of $3.31 million and $323,080.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,561,832 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,708 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

