Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Reaches $25.61 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004643 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, QBTC, Bitfinex and Coinsuper. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.01792355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052472 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,215,019 coins and its circulating supply is 77,214,894 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, RightBTC, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, QBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.