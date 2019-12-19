MetaMorph Reaches Market Cap of $108,167.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $108,167.00 and approximately $24,093.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, BiteBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

