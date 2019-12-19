Menlo One 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.00 (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 56.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Menlo One token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and IDEX. Menlo One has a total market cap of $84,282.00 and $48.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Menlo One has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.01174884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Menlo One Token Profile

Menlo One’s genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one . The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Menlo One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

