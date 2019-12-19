McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

LON:MCLS traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 38.65 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,871. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55. McColl’s Retail Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.12 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.54.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

