Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.27.

MTDR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 820,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

