Masonite International’s (DOOR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOOR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of DOOR traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.18. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.39. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter worth $10,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.