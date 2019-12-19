Martinrea International’s (MRETF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRETF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

