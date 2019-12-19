Martinrea International’s (MRETF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MRETF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.
Martinrea International Company Profile
