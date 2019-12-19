Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $127.92. 308,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,399. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $191,240.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 7,511 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $891,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,054. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $7,119,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

