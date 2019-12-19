Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.80

Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.70. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 3,050 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

