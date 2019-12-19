Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.

Shares of MRNS remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

