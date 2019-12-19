Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.70

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$139.70 ($99.08) and last traded at A$139.69 ($99.07), with a volume of 478066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$137.76 ($97.70).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$128.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51.

The firm also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

