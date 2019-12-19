Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 8,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,002. The firm has a market cap of $181.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.66. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

