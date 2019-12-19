Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Mack Cali Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mack Cali Realty has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.