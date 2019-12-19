LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches Market Cap of $988,580.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $988,580.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

