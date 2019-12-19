Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 9,600 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 720,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,578. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Argus started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

