LTO Network (LTO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.93 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. LTO Network has a market cap of $4.93 million and $356,762.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.01191083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120957 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,403,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,401,538 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

