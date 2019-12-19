Loop Capital Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 201.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 523,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.