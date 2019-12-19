LockTrip (LOC) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $5,843.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00005827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, Fatbtc and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009923 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003030 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.