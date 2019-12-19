LocalCoinSwap Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $403,038.00 and approximately $74,530.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00322410 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004073 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010071 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,254,643 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

