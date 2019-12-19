LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 6,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,256. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.49.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $38,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $862,880. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $45,822,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 168.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 379,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $14,645,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,511,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after buying an additional 289,040 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

