Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. 412,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $11,612,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 850,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 40.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 652,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at about $7,437,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

