Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.87

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.87 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

