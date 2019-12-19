Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.08, approximately 103,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 42,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 75,225 shares of company stock worth $318,006 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 266,850 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 254,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Leaf Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 991,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

About Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

