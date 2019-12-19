LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LCNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

LCNB stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $72,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 46.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LCNB by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

