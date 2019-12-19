La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LZB traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. 7,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,304. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

In related news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $495,432.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 388,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 303,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 204,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 398.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 193.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,663 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.