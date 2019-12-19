L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 25,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in L.B. Foster by 78.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 8.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 59.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

