Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.04

Shares of Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $24.89. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 83,180 shares.

KMTUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

