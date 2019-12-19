KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

KLAC traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $175.26. 1,516,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,025. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in KLA by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in KLA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

