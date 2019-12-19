Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 118,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,631,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,719,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,792,000 after buying an additional 37,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

