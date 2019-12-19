Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) Receives GBX 1,570 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,526.67 ($20.08).

KWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,424 ($18.73). The stock had a trading volume of 195,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.64 million and a P/E ratio of 68.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,306.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,447.98. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

