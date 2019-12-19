KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

PLYM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,538. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,064.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 503,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 316,378 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 315,504 shares in the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter worth $7,681,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter worth $7,553,000.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

