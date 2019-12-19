Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,273.28

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,273.28 and traded as low as $110.10. Kerry Group shares last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 37,943 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,273.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 million and a P/E ratio of 35.28.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

