Kerr Mines (TSE:KER) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER)’s stock price rose 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 266,414 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 151,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Kerr Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Kerr Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 963.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

Kerr Mines Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 47.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.