Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.57

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and traded as low as $21.37. Kelly Services shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $905.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.