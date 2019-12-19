Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Receives $11.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

FRAC has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. 1,316,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $707.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.38. Keane Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

