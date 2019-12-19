KB Home’s (KBH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBH. Bank of America increased their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.15.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 629,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,269. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,042,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

