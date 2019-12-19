Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

Several research firms recently commented on KRTX. William Blair started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $8.19 on Thursday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,503. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 156,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

