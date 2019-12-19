Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $4.76. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 44,363 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNDI. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

