Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.14 ($5.04).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective for the company.

JUP stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 412.10 ($5.42). 734,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 369.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 364.88. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 283.40 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 435 ($5.72).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

