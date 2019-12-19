JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Trading Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.71 and last traded at $62.71, 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

