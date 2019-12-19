John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.85, approximately 509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 221,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter.

