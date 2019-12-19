John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Trading Up 0.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 91,046 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 123,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 81,930 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.