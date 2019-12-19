Jared Grusd Sells 30,426 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 30,426 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $460,345.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,246,369 shares in the company, valued at $33,987,562.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $425,244.57.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,980 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $430,002.40.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,799,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,355,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 199.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Snap by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 246,345 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

