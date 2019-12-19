Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Trading Down 0.1%

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.18, 35,252 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 17,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter.

