Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In related news, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,233.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,705. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1,804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.